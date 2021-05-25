KANSAS CITY,, MO (KCTV) -- Multiple community and religious leaders gathered at city hall Tuesday afternoon to criticize expected legal action from the Kansas City Police Board of Commissioners.
Newly posted minutes from the KC Police Board of Commissioners reveals legal action is the next step in the battle over police funding.
“All they do is defend Rick Smith, and they defend mediocrity, failure to perform, and they want us to keep writing these blank checks, and because we say no, you want to file a suit,“ said Gwen Grant with the KC Urban League.
Other members renewed their calls for Chief Rick Smith to step down and say a change in policing is needed pointing to the high crime rate and criticizing the clearance rate when crime occurs.
“This city, the lovable city, the livable city ranks number five in violet violent crime in the country- number five!” Dr Vernon Howard with Southern Leadership Conference said, “How can we sit by and do nothing? Some change in policy and budget and change at the top of the KCPD must happen in order for there be a diminishing of the bloodshed in the streets of Kansas City, Missouri.”
Mayor Lucas and the city council recently approved a plan which would remove more than 40 million dollars from the police budget and place those funds in a Community Improvement fund police would have access to but the city would control. Supporters say it’s about accountability. Opponents call it defunding.
Mayor Lucas addressed the potential lawsuit on Tuesday expressing his hope to avoid litigation and hinted that the Board of Police Commissioners is on shaky legal ground with the current setup- a court challenge might not be the wisest move on their part.
The new plan has come under fire from the police union which warns officers might lose their jobs if budgets are shifted and funding for certain programs is no longer stable.
The mayor has also faced criticism from some Northland city council members who say they weren’t aware of the new plan until the last minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.