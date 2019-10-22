KU campus generic photo Lawrence University of Kansas

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Three fossils were stolen from the University of Kansas Natural History Museum last weekend.

On Monday morning around 9, the museum reported that three fossils had been stolen from the display case in Dyche Hall.

According to the University of Kansas crime log, an “unknown subject pried hooks from the display case and took three fossils.”

If you have any information regarding the stolen fossils, call the University of Kansas Police at (913)-588-5030.

