KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating what is believed to be the 45th homicide of the year.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of East Seventh Street. When police arrived, there was an active disturbance going on in the front yard with multiple people fighting.

Once it was under control officers were able to determine there was a woman shot dead inside the home.

One person is in custody, and police say they are not searching for any other suspects.

