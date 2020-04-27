KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating what is believed to be the 45th homicide of the year.
It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of East Seventh Street. When police arrived, there was an active disturbance going on in the front yard with multiple people fighting.
Once it was under control officers were able to determine there was a woman shot dead inside the home.
One person is in custody, and police say they are not searching for any other suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.