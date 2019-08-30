RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- A 4-year-old boy with Autism who was reported missing from his Raytown home has been found safe.
Police said a family member awoke from the home at East 75th Street and Richards Drive to find the boy named Joey missing about 2:50 a.m. Friday.
The boy was found safe about five hours later by someone at a nearby apartment complex. He had climbed into an unlocked vehicle at the complex, according to the Raytown Police Department.
Police initially said it appeared that he had walked out of the house wearing nothing but a diaper.
Authorities took the boy to a nearby hospital after he was found, as a precaution, according to police.
The Raytown Fire Department, Kansas City Police Department and Kansas City Fire Department assisted Raytown police in the search. The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department also lent search dogs to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.