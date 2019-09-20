KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Several victims say a thief made himself right at home inside their apartments, helping himself to their food, alcohol, electronics and credit cards.
They say the man also pretended to be a maintenance man when he tried to break into an apartment while someone was home at Tanglewood Apartments.
The victims came home to their second story apartments to find someone had ransacked the place,, taking almost everything of value.
A man could be seen on surveillance video loading a TV into a back of a truck. At first glance, you might think he was simply moving out of his apartment. However, that’s not the case.
“I wasn’t his first victim,” said Aaron Lapaz, whose apartment was burglarized. “On camera he looked very nonchalant.”
Not a single thing he carried down the stairs and loaded into that truck belonged to him.
“He made like eight trips,” said Lapaz.
If someone happened to drive by, he’d sit and wait in his truck until they were gone. Then, he’d get right back to stealing.
Lapaz says all those stolen items were his. The burglar stole hundreds of dollars worth of his electronics.
“We work hard for what we do have,” said Lapaz. “There was nothing in my house. No TV. All my drawers were ripped out.”
The thief carried Lapaz’s 65-inch television with ease, as well as a safe with everything Lapaz wanted to keep... safe.
“The stuff he took was valuable,” Lapaz said. “My passport. My social and birth certificate.”
Thankfully the thief didn’t take Lapaz’s dog Daisy, but he was seen on camera playing with her.
The next day, neighbor Erich Hinson woke to a knock on his door and heard someone trying to come inside. When he asked the man what he wanted, he told Erich he was the new apartment maintenance man.
“Maybe it’s an emergency,” Hinson said. “They are flooding upstairs and they have to see what is going on. I don’t want my apartment to get ruined, so I let him in and he barely goes far enough to look in my bathroom.”
When Hinson found a notice on his door about recent break-ins, he recognized the distinct truck as the same truck driven by who he now knows was a phony maintenance man.
“He knew what he was doing for sure,” said Lapaz.
Police searched nearby businesses surveillance and found a clear shot of the truck. They also found surveillance video of Robert Rusick using one of the victim’s stolen credit cards at a QuikTrip.
They tracked down Rusick at his home and they discovered he was already on probation for burglary and had been convicted 11 times for stealing-related offenses.
While being questioned about the break-ins at the apartment complex, police say he also admitted to several more around the area. They are submitting those cases to the prosecutor’s office. So far, he is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of stealing.
