What happens when a red kangaroo crosses the road?
If you’re a kangaroo hopping free in Henry County, you get “arrested” and returned home to your family, but not before a quick photog is taken to document the interaction.
This unique marsupial story developed Monday. Henry County deputies responded to an “animal complaint” in the 800 block of NW Highway O at around 9 p.m. When deputies arrived, they encountered what they thought was a wallaby in the roadway. The bouncy creature was later determined to be a red kangaroo.
That “animal complaint” actually included a “facetime” conversation with a dispatcher and the tipster. The tipster wanted to confirm he wasn’t calling in a false report. The tipster said when he stopped to confirm what he was seeing was real and that’s when the animal jumped “onto his leg.”
The kangaroo owner, after a short investigation, was reunited with his pet. According to a post on “The Geeky Homestead” Facebook group page, they informed their followers that Ozzy, the found kangaroo, was safe at home and resting.
“He got lost in the dark. Updates will be coming for him to have a safe place at night. New home means new processes and there’s always a learning curve. We are very glad this learning experience ended on a fun note and will be making some updates soon so he can safely exercise. For now, he’s back in his bedroom very exhausted from him adventure.”
