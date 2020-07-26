KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured one female.
Officers were called to northbound 71 Highway at Paseo for a one-vehicle crash just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities said a silver Jeep was traveling north on US 71 Highway at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and bounced off the concrete jersey barriers multiple times.
The driver was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Police said impairment is under investigation.
