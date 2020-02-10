KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department wants to warn people about a scam.
Police say they have had numerous reports from people who have gotten calls from someone claiming to be with Evergy power.
SCAM ALERT: We've had numerous reports last few days of scammers claiming they're from @evergypower & that your bill is unpaid so power will be shut off. They may leave a message directing you to call a 1-800 number that sounds legit, but then they ask for a prepaid card.— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 10, 2020
The caller says the person is behind on their bill and threatens to shut off the electricity, and they want to be paid with a prepaid card.
Police says that's an obvious tip-off that something's a scam.
Evergy offers these utility scam safety tips for customers:
- Customers have reported being contacted by Evergy demanding payments. We will never ask for your for credit or debit card information over the phone.
- Verify the person you’re engaging is with Evergy by asking to see company identification or by calling the Customer Contact Center before giving credit card, debit card, Social Security, ATM, checking or savings account numbers to anyone who comes to your home, calls, text and/or sends an email requesting this information about your utility bill. If you can’t verify that you’re speaking with an Evergy employee, do not give them this information.
- Be suspicious if you receive an email about your utility bill if you have not requested online communications from Evergy.
- For customers using Evergy’s online bill pay system, always make online payments directly through evergy.com.
- Never provide personal information via email or click any suspicious links.
Signs of a potential scam include:
• Threat to disconnect: Scammers may aggressively tell the customer his or her utility bill is past due and service will be disconnected – usually within an hour – if a payment is not made.
• Request for immediate payment: Scammers may instruct the customer to buy a prepaid card – widely available at retail stores – then call them back supposedly to make a bill payment.
• Request for prepaid card: When the customer calls back, the caller asks the customer for the prepaid card’s number, which grants the scammer instant access to the card’s funds, and the victim’s money is gone.
If you feel you have been a victim of a scam, please work with your local law enforcement agency to report the crime. For more information, visit Evergy Utility Scams.
