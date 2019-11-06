ODESSA, MO (KCTV) – Police in Odessa evacuated a hotel Wednesday morning after receiving a report of a possible explosive device.
Officers responded to the Parkside Inn located at 400 Old Highway 40 around 10 a.m. after the device was found in a guest’s room. Additional support teams were called to the scene and the hotel was evacuated with the gas lines being shut off.
Explosive Ordinance Disposal teams arrived shortly before 1 p.m. to secure a perimeter at the hotel and remove the device.
Police are asking for the public to avoid the area while the EOD teams are working to the clear the scene.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.