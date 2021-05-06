KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In an update on Thursday evening, Kansas City police say the person who died in a shooting in the 4200 block of Blue Parkway may have been the one that caused the disturbance.
Police say the man who was shot and killed was armed with a gun during the course of the alteration.
"Detectives have been investigating all afternoon and evening. After additional review of evidence and talking with witnesses, indications are that the initial disturbance began when the deceased victim entered the business and began causing a disturbance with the employees," police said in a statement.
They say an employee fired "multiple shots" at the individual who died. He was struck by gunfire and later died.
The employee was detained by authorities on Wednesday night, but has been released pending further investigation.
---------
ORIGINAL
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night.
Around 9:40 p.m., there was a shooting outside a business in the 4200 block of Blue Parkway.
One person has died.
Due to the police presence it the area, it appears this happened outside a Domino's Pizza there.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
UPDATE: On Thursday afternoon, the victim in this homicide was identified as 32-year-old Marc A. Davis II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.