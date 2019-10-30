OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Two drivers will be issued tickets for running a red light that resulted in an SUV hitting four children.
On October 24, a vehicle on 87th Street was turning left onto Grant and was hit by oncoming traffic that ran a red light.
The impact of the collision resulted in a vehicle hitting at least four of the pedestrians, leaving one child in critical condition.
One driver being ticketed was in the SUV that hit the that was car turning left before slamming into the light pole where the children were standing.
The second driver being ticket was in the vehicle that followed the SUV and hit the turning vehicle following the initial collision.
Overland Park police say those tickets will be issued Thursday. The penalty is a fine, or the drivers can plead not guilty in court.
(0) comments
