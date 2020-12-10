KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A driver was killed after leaving the road and striking a tree, police said.
The single-vehicle wreck happened about 12:45 a.m. Thursday at East 115th Terrace and Oak Street.
Police say a black Nissan Altima was traveling south on Oak Street at a very high rate of speed. For unknown reasons, the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a curb and then a large tree.
The driver and sole occupant was extricated and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
He was not wearing his seatbelt, police say.
