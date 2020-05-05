Police discover 19-year-old shot, killed in Prairie Village

 (Brett Hacker/KCTV5 News)

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Prairie Village.

When officers arrived in the area they found the man lying on the ground. He had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is being conducted by the Prairie Village Police Department, Johnson County Crime Lab and the Johnson County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information please call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-385-4603, or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

