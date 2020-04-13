KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a homicide that occurred on April 8.
According to a spokeswoman from the Kansas City Police Department, officers were called to an apartment in the 110 block of Northwest Harlem Road just before 10 a.m.
When they arrived at the apartment, contact was made with the victim who had struck her head on the wall while inside her apartment. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
On April 11 around 5 p.m., the Jackson County Medical Examiner determined the victim’s injuries were caused by blunt force trauma to the head and classified the incident as a homicide.
The location is being processed by the homicide unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
