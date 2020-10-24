INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department was dealing with what they're calling a large scale incident at Independence Center today.
According to the police department "a metro wide agency assist was requested" at the center due to about 300 minors "causing problems" and getting into fights.
Currently, several minors are being detained and they are waiting for their parents.
The police department said there have been people calling about a shooting, but that there was no shooting at the center.
"If you are a parent with a juvenile at the Independence Center we are requesting that you make contact with them and come pick them up immediately," they posted on Facebook.
"We are to the point of a zero tolerance regarding incidents at the Independence Center," the department said. "This is so that we can ensure everyone's safety and promote a positive shopping experience for all."
They are asking that people avoid the area if possible.
