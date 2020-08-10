KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Investigators say they believe a deadly shooting at the Kansas City Zoo over the weekend may have been an accident.

Police said Monday that the preliminary investigation into the Sunday incident indicated that the shooting was the result of an accident.

Detectives with the Kansas City Police Department have identified a person of interest in the case and are currently working with prosecutors to determine if charges will be filed.

Officers are still working to confirm the identity of the victim in this case.

It was just before 5 p.m. when police were called to the scene in a parking lot outside after the unresponsive victim was found.

Off-duty officers working at the zoo and staff members rendered aid until medical personnel arrived, who then took the victim to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead.

Investigators believe the victim was one of 4 people in a car in the parking lot when the victim was shot from inside the vehicle. The three other people who were in the car remained at the scene and were interviewed by detectives.

