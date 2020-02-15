KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened overnight.
The first shooting occurred near 9th and Troost around 2:15 a.m. One male was shot and has died as a result of injuries. Police are investigating this shooting as a homicide.
The second shooting happened in the 1600 block of 12th street around 4:30 a.m. One person was shot and is in serious condition.
There is no suspect information at this time for either shooting.
