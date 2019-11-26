KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- One person is dead, and another was injured following a double-shooting on Kansas City's east side Tuesday night.
The shooting happened at 30th and Cypress around 7:15 p.m.
When police arrived on the scene, they located an adult male outside a residence who had been shot. His injuries were non-life threatening and he was taken to the hospital and reported to be in stable condition.
Officers also located a deceased female shooting victim inside the residence.
Detectives are talking with one person that may have been nearby. They will be canvassing the surrounding area hoping to find more information or suspect description.
If anyone has any information or saw anything in the area, they are asked to call homicide detectives at 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
