KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a crash after two people died and one person was seriously injured.
Police were called to Interstate 70 at the 23rd Street on-ramp regarding a fatal collision just before 5 Saturday morning.
Officers determined that a Ford Fusion had been traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Trailblazer.
A passenger in the Ford, tentatively identified as a 24-year-old Kansas City woman, died at the scene.
The driver of the Ford, identified as a 25-year-old Kansas City man, died a short time after his arrival at an area hospital. The driver, and lone occupant of the Chevrolet, is reported to be in serious condition at an area hospital.
Officers had been pursuing the vehicle but disregarded prior to the collision. The vehicle was reported stolen in a robbery out of Independence.
Traffic on eastbound I-70 was diverted at 23rd Street until 8:15 a.m. when it fully reopened.
