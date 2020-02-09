KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person is dead, and one person is injured after a one vehicle collision Sunday morning.
Police were called to 86th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard for a vehicle crash just before 12:15.
Officials said a silver Pontiac was traveling south on Blue Ridge Boulevard, at a very high rate of speed. The driver lost control and went off the roadway to the left striking a large tree.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the location of the crash.
The passenger in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
