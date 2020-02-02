KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has died after a vehicle crash Saturday night.
According to police, an officer attempted to stop a gold Chevrolet Impala in the area of 27th and Elmwood around 11 p.m.
The Chevrolet driver refused to stop and left the scene at a high rate of speed. While northbound at 26th and Lister, the driver lost control and the vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree and a stone wall.
A passenger in the vehicle, who is an adult male, was ejected and died at the scene. The driver and one other passenger were transported to an area hospital where they were most recently listed in stable condition.
