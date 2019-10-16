KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a wreck on I-70 on the city's east side.
It happened in the eastbound lanes about 2 a.m. Wednesday near Van Brunt Boulevard.
The victim's name has not been released. KCTV5 News is working to find out the condition of the other driver and if there were any passengers.
At 6:04a - All lanes back open. #KCTraffic https://t.co/m7bMDsmKpU— Bill HurrelbrinKC (@BillKCTV5) October 16, 2019
