KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (KCTV) -- One person has died in a vehicle crash Saturday morning.
Police were called to westbound Interstate 70 just west of Interstate 435 around 5:30 for a two-vehicle crash.
The Kansas Trunpike told KCTV5 News that one person has died as a result of injuries in the crash.
Traffic is still slow in the area and two left lanes are closed.
