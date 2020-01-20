KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- An armed security guard shot and killed a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman and injuring 15 more people outside a bar, police said Monday.
According to the police, the shooting happened at 9ine Ultra Lounge in the 4800 block of Noland Road at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. A motive for the attack was not immediately clear.
Kansas City Police Capt. David Jackson said that responding officers found “a chaotic scene.” A man and a woman were killed and police believe the shooter is the deceased man, Jackson said. It was not clear if the gunman targeted anyone in particular, he said.
A spokesman said a gunman opened fire on a line of people waiting to enter the bar. A preliminary investigation indicates an armed security guard killed the shooter, Jackson said.
At least 15 went to hospitals with injuries related to the shooting, police said. It's unclear whether all the injured victims suffered gunshot wounds. At least three people are in critical condition, police said.
Also late Sunday, two people were shot to death and at least five were injured in an attack outside a bar in San Antonio, Texas. The suspected gunman was still on the loose Monday, police said.
A Facebook post on 9ine Ultra Lounge's page advertised Sunday night's “Sold Out Sundays” event, which appeared to be a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs — featured on the event's artwork — beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.
“It just put such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said at the scene, referencing the win. “It's just hard to stand here and talk about this kind of tragedy on really one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time.”
Business filings for the nightclub identify former Chiefs cornerback Alphonso Hodge as the owner of the club. Profiles of the establishment show it held its grand opening in April 2019. Hodge was drafted in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, and spent two seasons with the club before playing elsewhere.
Anyone with information is urged to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
The shooting at 9ine Ultra Lounge happened around 11:30 p.m. @kcpolice is still talking with possible witnesses in the parking lot. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/3fcYaADoYi— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) January 20, 2020
