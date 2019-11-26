KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting where one person has died.
Police were called to the 5700 block of Parallel Parkway just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.
Officers originally said that one victim was in serious condition but have now said that the victim has died.
Officers are working a shooting in the 5700 block of Parallel Pkwy. Victim is in serious condition.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) November 26, 2019
Police also said that one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
