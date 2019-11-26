Police lights generic daytime
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting where one person has died.

Police were called to the 5700 block of Parallel Parkway just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Officers originally said that one victim was in serious condition but have now said that the victim has died.

Police also said that one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.

