LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – One adult male has died after he was stabbed in Lawrence Sunday evening.
Lawrence police posted a tweet just after 6:30 stating they were investigating a stabbing in the vicinity of the 1900 block of Massachusetts Street that had occurred around 5 p.m.
When police arrived on the scene, they located the male and attempted live-saving techniques, but he could not be revived.
It is not known what led up to the stabbing at this time. One individual that was involved in the stabbing was located and is currently being interviewed by officers.
Police are not looking for any other individuals at this time.
Traffic in both directions on Massachusetts Street is closed as officers investigate.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785)832-7509, or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.