KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday night.

Kansas City, Kansas police posted a tweet around 7:30 p.m. saying that they were investigating a life-threatening shooting in the 1500 block of Cleveland.

Later, police confirmed to KCTV5 News that the victim has died.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, who is encouraging any one with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)474 TIPS ( 8477) .

