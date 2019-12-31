olathe plane crash_frame_6474.png

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating after two people have died in a plane crash at the Johnson County Executive Airport.

Johnson County crews were called to the Johnson County Executive Airport located at 159th and Pflumm Road for a plane crash just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police told KCTV5 News that two people have died in this crash.

Police: 2 dead after plane crash at JOCO Executive Airport

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.