KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash on Kansas City's east side.
The crash happened about 9 a.m. Tuesday at 18th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.
Witnesses told KCTV5 News that a vehicle driving at high speeds did not stop at the intersection and then hit two other vehicles.
A man and a woman who were in of one of the vehicles that was struck were both killed in the crash. The occupants of the other car that was hit did not report any injuries.
Authorities said the vehicle that originally fled the scene was apprehended and is in custody. There is no report yet of what charges that person is facing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.