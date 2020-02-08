KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One woman is dead after she was ejected from a vehicle early Saturday morning.
A dark green GMC Yukon was traveling south on 169 Highway, at a high rate of speed just before 2. The driver passed the witness and lost control.
The GMC struck the guardrail on the west side of the highway and re-directed and traveled across the lanes of traffic and went airborne over the side of the concrete jersey barrier on the east side of the highway.
The vehicle went down approximately 80 feet, where it struck a tree and burst into flames. The driver and sole occupant was ejected from the vehicle.
