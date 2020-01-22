FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, a Volkswagon Passat was traveling eastbound on K-68 Highway. The driver of the Volkswagon lost control due to unknown reasons and struck a steel guard rail.
The Volkswagon then veered off into the westbound lane of traffic and was then struck by a Ford Explorer in the westbound lanes on both passenger side doors.
The Volkswagon and the Ford both came to rest on their wheels, but the Ford was facing southwest and the Volkswagon was facing eastbound in the westbound lanes.
The driver and passenger of the Volkswagon have died as a result of injuries. The driver has been identified as 67-year-old James Tracy and the passenger has been identified as 14-year-old Harry Mock.
All parties involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
