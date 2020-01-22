GENERIC: police lights

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, a Volkswagon Passat was traveling eastbound on K-68 Highway. The driver of the Volkswagon lost control due to unknown reasons and struck a steel guard rail.

The Volkswagon then veered off into the westbound lane of traffic and was then struck by a Ford Explorer in the westbound lanes on both passenger side doors.

The Volkswagon and the Ford both came to rest on their wheels, but the Ford was facing southwest and the Volkswagon was facing eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The driver and passenger of the Volkswagon have died as a result of injuries. The driver has been identified as 67-year-old James Tracy and the passenger has been identified as 14-year-old Harry Mock.

All parties involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.