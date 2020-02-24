200224_Olathe-officer-involved-crash_viewer-pic_01.png

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Crews in Olathe responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a police vehicle Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near West 135th Street and Greenwood Street, between Pflumm and Blackbob Roads.

Photos from the scene sent to KCTV5 News by a passerby show an Olathe Police Department SUV and a smaller model SUV both with damage.

200224_Olathe-officer-involved-crash_viewer-pic_02.png

Police said the woman driving the smaller SUV suffered some injuries, while the officer was checked by medical personnel and did not have any serious injuries.

Since the crash involved a police vehicle, the Overland Park Police Department is leading the investigation into the incident.

