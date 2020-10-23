KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities have confirmed that a body found late last month is that of Marina Bischoff.
Bischoff, a 39-year-old social worker, went missing on May 28 of this year.
She was last seen leaving the KCPD's Shoal Creek station. She had been taken into custody on suspicion of driving while impaired and leaving the scene of a crash.
Her brother had said she called three people to come get her but ended up walking out of the police station on her own, late at night, and in the rain.
Police had said she didn't appear to be impaired when she left the station.
Extensive searches of wooded areas and waterways were conducted following her disappearance.
Her body was found in late September, but the pandemic prevented DNA results from coming back sooner. The testing was being done in Washington D.C. so, due to the pandemic on top of other cases being investigated, the results took time to come back.
Bischoff was a social worker for Children's Mercy Hospital and also frequented the International House of Prayer in southern KC.
No other details are available at this time.
