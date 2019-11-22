CALDWELL COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- It has been confirmed that remains found at a Missouri farm and in Nebraska are those of two brothers from Wisconsin.
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, investigators found the remains on Nov. 21.
Justin and Nicholas Diemel went missing back in July. They are from Shawano County, Wisconsin.
Nicholas' remains were found at a farm in a rural area of Caldwell County, Missouri. Justin's remains were found in a livestock trailer in Lincoln County, Nebraska.
Dental records were used to confirm that the remains were those of the brothers.
Garland Joseph Nelson is still in jail in Kingston, Missouri.
He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of abandonment of a corpse, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
He is currently being held without a bond.
