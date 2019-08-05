KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are conducting a suspicious death investigation after a body was found Monday afternoon.
Officers found the male body in the area of 11th and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in the grass just after 3.
Police do not know the cause of the death at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.