KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found Monday afternoon.
The case was originally being investigated as a suspicious death but was ruled a homicide Tuesday morning. This marks the 88th homicide in 2019.
Officers found the male body in the area of 11th and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in the grass just after 3.
“We still need people to come forward and share what they know, share what they’ve seen every piece of information is important it’s just like pieces to a puzzle, it all matters, and detectives can’t solve these cases on their own,” Damon Daniel, ADHOC’s President said.
KCTV5 News has reached out to police for more information on this case.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.
