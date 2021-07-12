MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- Police are conducting a death investigation in Merriam.
The body of a homeless man was found in the southern part of the city just west of Interstate 35 and north of 75th Street shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.
The man was found near a wooded area. There is also railroad tracks nearby. The area is behind a concrete supply company.
No other details were immediately available.
