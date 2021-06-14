nathan-garrett-for-new-site.jpg

File photo - Nathan Garrett. 

 (Via kcpd.org)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police Commissioner Nathan Garrett has resigned. 

Garrett has been one of the most vocal opponents of plans to reallocate funding from the KCPD to a community improvement fund. 

According to Missouri Governor Mike Parson's office, Garrett and his family have moved out of KCMO, which forces him to resign from his position. 

In a short statement, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas thanked Garrett for his service. 

His resignation letter is available below. 

Download PDF Garrett's resignation letter

