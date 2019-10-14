CHILLICOTHE, MO (KCTV) – Two people have been arrested after numerous stolen items were recovered in their home.
Over the past several months, the Chillicothe Police Department has been investigating numerous thefts from vehicle reports in all areas of Chillicothe.
Through further investigations, officers obtained information that there was property at a residence in Chillicothe. On Monday, officers obtained a search warrant on two different residences.
A search warrant was executed on the residence in the 1100 block of Third Street. There was a total of 24 reports taken over the last two months. Through the investigation and search warrant at the residence, a large majority of those cases were solved.
As a result of the investigation, officers arrested 18-year-old Joshua Davis and 23-year-old Melissa Davis who are both residents of Chillicothe.
Two other subjects were taken into custody and later released pending further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.