KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The head of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said that officers had responded to a bar Saturday night prior to a deadly shooting but did not make any arrests.

Chief Michael York said that there had been a stop by KCKPD officers following an initial confrontation at Tequila KC Saturday involving Javier Alatorre and Hugo Villanueva-Morales.

“I believe we did respond to the bar but he was not located at the time on our first response,” York explained, adding that the officers looked in the area but could not locate the men.

Investigators said the two men returned around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and began firing into the bar, leaving four people dead and five others injured.

Alatorre, 23, was arrested Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, while 29-year-old Villanueva-Morales is still at large. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Both York and KCK Mayor David Alvey said the area was not known for this kind of violence, that neighbors and families were deeply affected by the crime.

“The folks along Central Avenue, it’s a thriving area, it’s a tightly knit area,” Alvey said. “This particular bar, from what I understand from the bartender and others, those folks know each other, they come together to enjoy each other’s company. These two individuals had somehow been identified before as problematic, and I don’t know what it takes to get kicked out of a bar and then come back shooting, I don’t know what that means for someone, but it certainly affects all of us deeply.”

This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.