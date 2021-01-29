KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A truck involved in an overnight police chase in Kansas City sent sparks flying from its front driver's side wheel well, before eventually coming to rest south of the Country Club Plaza.
The chase began around 1:30 a.m. near 87th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, with police saying the driver was an aggravated assault suspect. Police fired shots toward the beginning of the chase, but no one was hit.
The incident ended with the driver in custody and no one hurt, according to police. The suspect was the only person in the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.