A suspect is in custody after a police chase in Kansas City. Plus, Republican legislators have put a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution on the ballot for the state’s August 2022 primary election.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A truck involved in an overnight police chase in Kansas City sent sparks flying from its front driver's side wheel well, before eventually coming to rest south of the Country Club Plaza.

The chase began around 1:30 a.m. near 87th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, with police saying the driver was an aggravated assault suspect. Police fired shots toward the beginning of the chase, but no one was hit.

The incident ended with the driver in custody and no one hurt, according to police. The suspect was the only person in the vehicle.

