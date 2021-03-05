INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended on Winner Road on Friday morning in Independence.
Authorities from multiple agencies---including North Kansas City, Independence and the Missouri Highway Patrol---were involved in the chase. It ended around 6:30 a.m. on Winner Road just north of Truman Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
No injuries were reported, and the suspect was taken into custody at the end of the chase.
Very little information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
