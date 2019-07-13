MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The McPherson Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing McPherson woman.
The whereabouts of Sharoll Joy Schoen, 65, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her. Schoen was last seen on July 11 at approximately 5:30 p.m. leaving the VFW located at 120 S. Taft St, in McPherson, Kansas.
Schoen is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Schoen has grey hair, brown eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, bright green shirt, and glasses.
Schoen is prescribed medication, which she is required to take, and she does not have them with her.
On Sunday, police said that Schoen was located in McPherson and is safe.
If located, please contact the McPherson Police Department at (620)245‐1266 or call 911.
