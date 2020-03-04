KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police say that bystanders at a Kansas City grocery store saved a woman from a domestic violence attack late Tuesday evening.
Officials with the Kansas City Police Department said officers were called to the Price Chopper location at Vivion and North Oak around 10 p.m. after receiving reports of a woman being attacked outside the store by an ex-boyfriend.
Officers said the man held a box cutter to the woman’s throat and was threatening to kill her when a friend who was with the woman and employees at the store intervened, rescuing the woman and calling police.
Police said that the suspect fled the scene, then called the victim and told her he planned to burn her truck, which was stalled in the Gracemoor area near NE 52nd Street and NE San Rafael.
When officers arrived at that location, they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Crews with the Kansas City Fire Department responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze.
Neighbors told KCTV5 News that the burn spot on the street where the truck was is actually from Sunday morning when someone drove by and threw Molotov cocktails and fired a gun at the abandoned vehicle.
“I thought it was six gunshots. But when our neighbors counted them, there were seven-gun shells on the road,” neighbor Mary Kate Randolph said.
The Ford Ranger Truck was abandoned on the street, the driver side tires were flat and there were bullet holes on the side of it.
Police confirmed the truck belongs to the woman who was attacked.
“It had all of her belongings in it. All of her clothes were thrown in the bed of the truck, there was a couple small appliances it looked like and she had a tarp thrown over them,” Randolph said.
Neighbors question the police response Sunday wondering why they left the truck on the street for whoever shot at it to return.
“It was definitely scary. Makes us want to move,” Randolph said.
Police say officers were not able to make contact with the owner of the truck on Sunday. They say in order to tow a vehicle, they have to prove it’s been abandoned for 48 hours by placing a sticker on the window and returning 48 hours later. No sticker was placed on the truck Sunday morning.
Department officials noted that the Domestic Violence and Bomb and Arson Units are jointly investigating this case and that the suspect is still at large. Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call police.
Price Chopper sent KCTV5 News a statement stating in part, "The safety of our customers and associates is always a top priority and we will continue to work with the Kansas City Police Department to aid in their investigation."
We would like to recognize the swift actions of our team at the North Oak Trfwy location for calling the authorities to help a customer in need on the evening of March 3rd.
“We are thankful to live in a community that looks out for one another,” said Casie Broker, Chief Marketing Officer, Price Chopper. “Thank you to all of our Price Chopper team members that work hard every day to create a safe environment for our customers.”
The safety of our customers and associates is always a top priority and we will continue to work with the Kansas City Police Department to aid in their investigation. As this is an ongoing investigation, we will not be offering any further comment on this incident and store associates will not speak to the media.
