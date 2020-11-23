LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – A body was found burned in a vehicle Monday evening.
Lee’s Summit authorities were called to the eastbound lanes of 40 Highway near Powell Road for a car that was on fire.
Police said a truck left the roadway, hit a tree and caught fire. When fire authority’s put-out the flames, there was an occupant in the car. The single occupant of the crash did not survive.
Officials are investigating this incident.
