KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police said they have recovered the body of a missing teenager who disappeared in Indian Creek along 103rd and State Line Road Sunday evening.
Authorities identified the teenager earlier on Monday as 19-year-old Trevion "Tremaine" McAfee.
Police were called about 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the area of the creek underneath 103rd Street to meet firefighters on a possible drowning.
When they arrived, officers learned that several teens were swimming in the creek just south of the bridge when McAfee got carried away by the current.
McAfee, who reportedly could not swim, went under the water just north of the bridge and did not surface again, police said.
One member of the group tried to rescue him but was unable to get to him.
Firefighters looked for the victim for over four hours but had to suspend their efforts due to thunderstorms moving into the area.
Around 3 p.m. Monday, police said they had recovered the body of McAfee.
McAfee’s family say he was a second-year student at Metropolitan Community College, and he was passionate about theater and music.
