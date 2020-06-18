Police: Body pulled from lake south of Kansas City

The body was pulled from Terrace Lake early Thursday morning

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was pulled from a lake south of Kansas City.

The body was pulled from Terrace Lake early Thursday morning. Police responded shortly after 5:45 a.m. to the lake after a caller to 911 reported seeing the body in the lake.

Police had not released any other details, including the identity of the person or how the person ended up in the lake, by mid-morning on Thursday.

