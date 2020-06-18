Police: Body pulled from lake south of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was pulled from a lake south of Kansas City.
The body was pulled from Terrace Lake early Thursday morning. Police responded shortly after 5:45 a.m. to the lake after a caller to 911 reported seeing the body in the lake.
Police had not released any other details, including the identity of the person or how the person ended up in the lake, by mid-morning on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.