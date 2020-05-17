KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a dry creek bed in a residential neighborhood over the weekend.
The body was found late Sunday morning in the Tower Homes neighborhood in southern Kansas City, police said. Officers discovered the body after being called to the area by someone who thought they had spotted a human body in the creek.
Officials had not released the man's identity by Monday morning, and police continue to investigate his cause of death.
