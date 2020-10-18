KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a body was found early Sunday morning.
Kansas City, Kansas, police were called near Quindaro Park, North 32nd and Sloan Avenue, around 1:30 a.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located a body laying in the road.
KCTV5 News is headed to the scene and will have more information on our news at 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.