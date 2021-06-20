KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- KCK police said body cam footage reveals the suspect in Sunday's police shooting fired upon them first.
The shooting happened in the area of N. 18th Street and State Avenue.
A 25-year-old Hispanic male suspect was shot by police following a pursuit and died at the hospital.
According to Nancy Chartrand with the KCKPD, this all stems from an armed carjacking that happened on Thursday near where today's officer-involved shooting happened.
Chartrand said that when there is a violent offense it is broadcasted to surrounding agencies.
As such, on Sunday morning, a person and vehicle matching the description from the armed carjacking were located in KCMO. KCMO police tried to stop the suspect, but he did not comply.
A pursuit was then initiated by the KCPD and their officers were given permission to continue their pursuit into KCK.
The pursuit ended in KCK around 11:47 a.m., the suspect fled, and then the officer-involved shooting happened.
She also said officers administered aid the scene.
The agency that will be investigating this officer-involved shooting is not yet known.
Here's the full narrative from police:
The pursuit of a suspect from an armed carjacking Thursday in Kansas City, Kans. was initiated this morning in Kansas City, Missouri and ended at 18th and Parallel with the suspect and police exchanging gunfire. The suspect, a 25 year-old Hispanic male, was struck in the exchange and transported to an area hospital where he has now died from his injuries.
On Thursday, June 17th shortly before noon, officers with Kansas City, Kansas Police Department were called to 18th and Garfield on the report of an armed carjacking. Upon arrival, the victim told officers he was giving the suspect a ride when he pulled out a handgun, placing him in fear for his life, and demanded the vehicle. The suspect then fled in the vehicle, a dark colored Ford Expedition with gold trim.
At approximately 11:30 a.m. today, based on broadcast of the suspect and vehicle description, officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop near Independence Ave. and Benton Blvd. The suspect refused to yield prompting KCMOPD officers to initiate a pursuit. That pursuit lead back to Kansas City, Kans. where KCKPD joined at 11:42 a.m. At 11:47 AM the pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed behind a convenience store at 18th and Parallel.
The initial investigation including a review of footage from in-car and body cameras, worn by all the officers involved, the suspect exited the vehicle, carrying a handgun, and ran west towards 18th Street. During the foot pursuit the suspect turned and fired at police who returned fire, striking him.
This incident is currently being investigated by a multi-agency task force comprised of members from the KCKPD, Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department and the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office. Any with information or video footage from this incident is strongly urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
There is nothing more to report at this time.
